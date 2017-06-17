Showers and thunderstorms across the region will diminish early this evening with the loss of daytime heating. More of the same tomorrow, with showers and thunderstorms developing in the afternoon and continuing into the early evening.An upper-level system moving over the Great Lakes deepens Sunday night and Monday, a cool front will trigger more numerous showers and thunderstorms Monday night into Tuesday.Temperatures will reach the upper 80s to the lower 90s Monday, then readings will be more limited to the low 80s Tuesday due to clouds and a high chance for precipitation, especially early in the day.As the front slowly pushes towards the coast, drier westerly winds will help to dry out the Piedmont Wednesday while promoting plenty of sunshine. Unfortunately, there will be little drop in the humidity and it will stay rather warm with temperatures soaring well into the 80s.The largely dry weather will last into Thursday while temperatures rise closer to 90 as the winds shift more southerly. A push of moisture from the south will arrive Friday which will get us back into a pattern of late-day thunderstorms popping up in the Triangle.Have a great evening!Brittany Bell