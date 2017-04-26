State of Emergency in Edgecombe County

Edgecombe County has declared a State of Emergency according to its county website.County leaders say due to heavy rains and the flooding in some areas as of Wednesday, several roads are flooded and have been closed. They noted that Bynum Farm Road, just outside of Pinetops was evacuated."They came and woke us up about five o'clock this morning and told us to evacuate by that time the back of Bynum Park was already covered," said Tyajia Battle.Battle said her home is on a hill and is crossing her fingers that it will be fine but she said other homes were already flooded. She also said she had just moved back into the home in January after she evacuated for Hurricane Matthew and had been staying in hotels due to the damage from that storm.Wednesday night you could see the water from the Tar River all the way up to the bridge near Battle's neighborhood. She actually caught a ride back to her house across the water from a neighbor who was driving a flat-bed truck. He was heading across the water to get his car from his house. His fiancé, Amber Owens, waited for him on the other side."My truck won't make it across. They've had a couple of vehicles go across and get stuck," said Owens. "Our house is sitting up on a hill so it's like in a complete circle around the house at the moment."Her fiancé made it back to her and her children safe and sound, with Battle in his passenger seat. Both say they plan to stay with family.For those who cannot stay with family the American Red Cross has opened a shelter on 500 Davis Street in Tarboro. No pets are allowed at this location.At last check the Tar River is on track to crest in Rocky Mount around 8 a.m. Thursday, at 26.8 feet. Then on Friday night, experts believe the river will crest in Tarboro at 31.7 feet.According to the Edgecombe County website the river reached 36.2 feet in Tarboro after Hurricane Matthew in October and 41.5 feet after Hurricane Floyd in 1999.Road closures to watch out for:-NC 111, Near Pinetops-NC 122, Near Pinetops-Temperance Hall Road, East of Pinetops-Faith Baptist Church Road, Northwest of Pinetops-Bynum Farm Road, Near Pinetops-Leggett Road, East of Rocky Mount-Spring Field Road, East of Rocky Mount-Cox Avenue, East of Rocky Mount-Gay Road, East of Rocky MountCounty officials are also asking property owners to monitor the situation closely and to prepare for any flooding, especially in areas that were impacted by Hurricane Matthew.