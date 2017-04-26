  • BREAKING NEWS Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
WEATHER

State of Emergency in Edgecombe County

EMBED </>More News Videos

Streets are flooded

By
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, NC (WTVD) --
Edgecombe County has declared a State of Emergency according to its county website.

County leaders say due to heavy rains and the flooding in some areas as of Wednesday, several roads are flooded and have been closed. They noted that Bynum Farm Road, just outside of Pinetops was evacuated.

"They came and woke us up about five o'clock this morning and told us to evacuate by that time the back of Bynum Park was already covered," said Tyajia Battle.

Battle said her home is on a hill and is crossing her fingers that it will be fine but she said other homes were already flooded. She also said she had just moved back into the home in January after she evacuated for Hurricane Matthew and had been staying in hotels due to the damage from that storm.

Wednesday night you could see the water from the Tar River all the way up to the bridge near Battle's neighborhood. She actually caught a ride back to her house across the water from a neighbor who was driving a flat-bed truck. He was heading across the water to get his car from his house. His fiancé, Amber Owens, waited for him on the other side.

"My truck won't make it across. They've had a couple of vehicles go across and get stuck," said Owens. "Our house is sitting up on a hill so it's like in a complete circle around the house at the moment."

Her fiancé made it back to her and her children safe and sound, with Battle in his passenger seat. Both say they plan to stay with family.

For those who cannot stay with family the American Red Cross has opened a shelter on 500 Davis Street in Tarboro. No pets are allowed at this location.

At last check the Tar River is on track to crest in Rocky Mount around 8 a.m. Thursday, at 26.8 feet. Then on Friday night, experts believe the river will crest in Tarboro at 31.7 feet.

According to the Edgecombe County website the river reached 36.2 feet in Tarboro after Hurricane Matthew in October and 41.5 feet after Hurricane Floyd in 1999.

Road closures to watch out for:

-NC 111, Near Pinetops
-NC 122, Near Pinetops
-Temperance Hall Road, East of Pinetops
-Faith Baptist Church Road, Northwest of Pinetops
-Bynum Farm Road, Near Pinetops
-Leggett Road, East of Rocky Mount
-Spring Field Road, East of Rocky Mount
-Cox Avenue, East of Rocky Mount
-Gay Road, East of Rocky Mount

County officials are also asking property owners to monitor the situation closely and to prepare for any flooding, especially in areas that were impacted by Hurricane Matthew.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherfloodingTarboro
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
WEATHER
Flooding still major concern in some NC areas
Isolated Shower Possible
Watch this spectacular avalanche
Wake County dam no longer at risk of failing
More Weather
Top Stories
Cumberland Co murderer suspected of killing prison officer
Flooding still major concern in some NC areas
Man shot in Raleigh
Durham police make arrest in fatal hit-and-run
Republicans override Cooper veto - shrink Court of Appeals to 12 judges
'Armed and dangerous' man captured in Kinston
Lawsuit immunity for drivers who hit protesters?
Show More
Wake DA says 2016 Raleigh police shooting was justified
Teen playing with loaded gun charged in friend's death
Durham mom accused of throwing lighter fluid on teacher
Could UNC's Trubisky be the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft?
Durham man accused of severe child abuse
More News
Top Video
Cumberland Co murderer suspected of killing prison officer
Man shot in Raleigh
Wake DA says 2016 Raleigh police shooting was justified
'Armed and dangerous' man captured in Kinston
More Video