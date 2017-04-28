  • BREAKING NEWS Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
Steamy weekend! High humidity will make it feel like July

A warmer, more humid feel will be the trend today. Temperatures each day of the weekend will climb to near 90 F with high humidity and a more July-like feel rather than April.

Look for dry weather and intervals of sunshine this afternoon as the humidity creeps up. We are looking at highs in the mid- to upper 80s today, not far from the record high of 90.

A front will be deflected around high pressure over the Atlantic over the weekend. That high pressure will keep the chance for any rainfall across the Triangle small with temperatures topping out near 90 on Saturday and upper 80s on Sunday.

A much larger, and stronger storm system, will send a front into the area by Monday bringing a good chance for some strong showers and storms.

Have a great weekend and stay hydrated!

