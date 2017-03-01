WEATHER

Record Temps Possible Today

A front, and thunderstorms, some severe, will reach the spine of the Appalachians today, then sweep eastward across Central North Carolina tonight.

Ahead of this front we will see another incredibly warm day with most of the region experiencing a high temperature near or above 80. That could tie or break record high temperatures for the date across Central North Carolina. Then, the cold front will bring showers and strong thunderstorms across the region this evening.

The SPC still has us under a slight risk for Severe T-Storms.



The biggest threat will be from high winds, followed by possibly some hail. Though any storm can spawn a tornado, I'm too worried about their threat at this time.

The potential for severe thunderstorms will weaken as this front marches across Central North Carolina this evening.

Once that front moves south and east of the region, dry and cooler air will return late tonight and early tomorrow morning. Another quick-moving cold front will move through tomorrow night or early Friday morning. That will be followed by another surge of cooler air.

High pressure building in will take control of the weather across the mid-Atlantic and Carolinas on Friday night and Saturday. Dry, cool weather, with a lot of sunshine, will be the rule for both days. As the high moves off to the east on Saturday night, a warmer flow of air will return to the region on Sunday and Monday with readings rising back into the 60s.

Another cold front is due to move through Tuesday of next week with potential for showers.

Have a great Hump Day and watch for those strong storms tonight!

