WEATHER

Sub-Tropical Storm Alberto heads North

EMBED </>More Videos

Sub-Tropical Storm Alberto heads toward Alabama (WTVD)

Steve Stewart 
We will be getting rather wet next week with tropical moisture associated with Sub-Tropical Storm Alberto.

The storm will reach the U.S. coast near Mobile, Alabama by Monday night, so the center of circulation will be a long ways away from us. However, the upper-level wind pattern will pull substantial moisture from this system to the Carolina's giving us a wet week.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherhurricane
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Few Showers For Weekend
2018 ABC11 Hurricane Special
Subtropical Storm Alberto forms in Gulf of Mexico
Alberto to William: This year's hurricane name list
More Weather
Top Stories
'Incredibly courageous:' Chapel Hill FD credits 2 residents with saving girl in pool
Driver found with gunshot wound in back after crash in Durham
Man charged after purse stolen from Fayetteville bounce house
Fight breaks out between 2 passengers on American Airlines flight
Off-duty deputy's gun accidentally fires at NC bowling alley, fragment strikes child
Memorial Day by the numbers
Report blames PG&E equipment for causing 4 California wildfires
Officer hailed as hero for saving choking baby
Show More
Apex High School teacher suspended after video appears to show him choking student
Man critically injured in Alston Avenue shooting in Durham
Rocky Mount police exchange gunfire with person by a tree
Judge orders release of video showing confrontation between officers, Raleigh man
Remembering fallen heroes this Memorial Day
More News