Power outages are usually only a short-term problem, but in extreme cases they can last for days or even weeks. Preparation and awareness are the best tools for surviving a long-term power outage.AccuWeather suggests keeping non-perishable foods and water since perishable food in an unpowered refrigerator will only last two days.Spare batteries and flashlights should be kept in an easily accessible place. Depending on the season, extra blankets, for when it's cold, and handheld fans, for when it's hot, are recommended.