A Few Showers For The Weekend

We enjoyed another mild day on Friday as temperatures reached the upper 60s, with mid 70s around Fayetteville! And for the first time since March 1, our day will go down in the record books as a warmer than normal day! Tonight will be dry and cool with lows in the mid 30s to near 40. St. Patrick's Day will be a mostly cloudy day, but with some sun, and a few spotty showers. If you're heading to downtown Raleigh for the St. Patrick's Day festivities, there shouldn't be a lot of rain, but you may want to bring the umbrella in case a passing shower moves in. Highs tomorrow will range from near 60 close to the Virginia border to near 70 around Fayetteville, with mid 60s around the Triangle.

A better chance for showers will arrive tomorrow in the late evening, and end by early Sunday. Even these showers won't amount to much, with most areas picking up about one tenth of an inch. As the disturbance moves out, skies should clear out later Sunday afternoon with highs in the 50s to low 60s.

A stronger storm system will approach later Monday and spread clouds and some rain into the area by later Monday. A steady rain looks likely for Monday night into Tuesday as the storm system moves by. Showers could linger into Wednesday as more cold air returns. After out taste of spring late this week, it's back to January like weather by next Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the 40s.

Have a great weekend!

Chris

