It's shaping up to be a warm and quiet evening. Lows tonight will drop to the 70s.

By Wednesday, slightly cooler air will move into the state thanks to a cold front. Highs will reach the upper 80s and low 90s. Just to put things in perspective our average high for this time of the year is near 90 degrees. Rain chances remain low Wednesday afternoon.

By Friday, a much stronger cold front will start to approach the area. In return, rain chances will go up. Right now it looks like rain will taper off throughout Sunday giving way to dry conditions for the start of next week.

Next week will feature more comfortable temperatures and humidity. Highs will drop to the mid 80s in some spots.

Have a great evening!

Chris Hohmann
