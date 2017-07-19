WEATHER

It's Getting Hot in Here

Hot high pressure takes full control of the weather across North Carolina starting today.

We will see abundant sunshine the second half of this workweek, sending temperatures up into the middle 90s for today and Thursday, and to around 100 Friday.

Of course, all this heat and humidity will lead to stray afternoon or evening thunderstorms, but they will be few and far between. The one bright spot is we are NOTin a risk for severe weather the next couple of days.

As rain chances increase over the weekend, we'll see more typical midsummer temperatures will return, along with a better chance for cooling showers.

Have a great Hump Day!

