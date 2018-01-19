  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
The latest info on school makeup days

No school in Durham on Friday. This is the scene Thursday at Brogden Middle School. (DeJuan Hoggard)

Snow days are fun. Snow makeup days, not so much for students.

With all the wintry weather in January, school systems are trying to figure out when to best make up those missed days of instruction.

DURHAM PUBLIC SCHOOLS

Durham Public Schools hasn't yet decided when the missed days from this week will be made up.

DPS spokesman Williams Sudderth told ABC11 that they'll announce them "when they can."

Durham has announced makeup dates for the earlier snowstorm a couple weeks ago. A missed day January 5 will be made up February 19, Presidents Day.

Durham also says that because of the inclement weather, the Magnet and CTE Pathway Application deadline and assistance have been extended. Application assistance events have been rescheduled to Friday, Feb. 2, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. and Saturday, Jan. 27, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The magnet application period will now end on Friday, Feb. 2, at 5 p.m.

WAKE COUNTY PUBLIC SCHOOL SYSTEM

Wake County Schools has makeup days planned as follows:

Weather Makeup Days for Thursday, Jan. 4 are as follows:
Traditional-Calendar Schools: Monday, Jan. 22
Modified-Calendar Schools: Monday, Feb. 19
Wake Young Men's and Women's Leadership Academies: Monday, Feb. 19
Wake STEM Early College: Monday, Feb. 19
Vernon Malone Career and College Academy, Wake Early College of Health Sciences, North Wake College and Career Academy: Friday, March 9
Year-Round, Track 1: Saturday, Jan. 20
Year-Round, Track 2: Saturday, Jan. 20
Year-Round, Track 3: Saturday, Jan. 20
Year-Round, Track 4, Barwell Road Elementary and Walnut Creek Elementary: Not in session, so no make-up day is required

Weather Make-up Days for Friday, January 5 are as follows:
Traditional-Calendar Schools: Monday, February 19
Modified-Calendar Schools: Monday, March 12
Leadership Academies: Monday, April 2
Wake STEM Early College: Tuesday, April 3
Vernon Malone, Wake Early College of Health Sciences, North Wake College and Career Academy: Thursday, March 29
Year-Round, Track 1: Saturday, April 7
Year-Round, Track 2: Saturday, April 7
Year-Round, Track 3: Saturday, April 7
Year-Round, Track 4, Barwell Road Elementary, and Walnut Creek Elementary: Not in session, so no make-up day is required

Weather make-up days for Wednesday, January 17 are as follows:
Traditional-Calendar Schools: Thursday, March 29
Modified-Calendar Schools: No make-up day is required.
Leadership Academies: No make-up day is required.
Wake STEM Early College: Monday, April 2
Vernon Malone, Wake Early College of Health Sciences, North Wake College and Career Academy: Friday, April 13
Year-Round, Track 1: Saturday, April 14
Year-Round, Track 2: Saturday, April 14
Year-Round, Track 3: Saturday, April 14
Year-Round, Track 4: Not in session, so no make-up day is required.
Barwell Road Elementary, and Walnut Creek Elementary: Tuesday, April 17

Weather make-up days for Thursday, January 18 are as follows:
Traditional-Calendar Schools: Monday, June 11
Modified-Calendar Schools: No make-up day is required.
Leadership Academies: No make-up day is required.
Wake STEM Early College: No make-up day is required.
Vernon Malone, Wake Early College of Health Sciences, North Wake College and Career Academy: No make-up day is required.
Year-Round, Track 1: To Be Determined
Year-Round, Track 2: To Be Determined
Year-Round, Track 3: To Be Determined
Year-Round, Track 4: Not in session, so no make-up day is required
Barwell Road Elementary and Walnut Creek Elementary: Monday, April 16

Weather make-up days for Friday, January 19 are as follows:
Traditional-Calendar Schools: No make-up day is required.
Modified-Calendar Schools: No make-up day is required.
Leadership Academies: No make-up day is required.
Wake STEM Early College: No make-up day is required.
Vernon Malone, Wake Early College of Health Sciences, North Wake College and Career Academy: No make-up day is required.
Year-Round, Track 1: No make-up day is required.
Year-Round, Track 2: No make-up day is required.
Year-Round, Track 3: No make-up day is required.
Year-Round, Track 4: Not in session, so no make-up day is required
Barwell Road Elementary, and Walnut Creek Elementary: No make-up day is required.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SCHOOLS

Traditional calendar students will make up January 17, 2018, inclement weather day on Monday, January 22.
January 22, 2018, was originally a traditional calendar teacher workday. January 22, 2018, will now be a regular school day.

MOORE COUNTY SCHOOLS

Revised schedules for testing at the high schools will be announced by each school's principal in a separate communication.

NASH COUNTY-ROCKY MOUNT PUBLIC SCHOOLS

Parents and students are reminded that Monday will remain an Early Release Day for all students with a mandatory teacher work day on Tuesday, January 23. The Superintendent will request board approval of February 19th and 20th as make-up days at the next Board of Education meeting. Secondary students will be informed of the adjustments to the exam schedule by their administrators.

We'll announce makeup days for other school systems here as that information becomes available.
