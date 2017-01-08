Thousands without power in freezing weather

Sunday morning 8:30 power outage update: 12,276. Duke-11,736; Dominion-640; Co-ops-100; hardest hit: Durham/Franklin/Gaston/Wake cos #ncwx — NC Emergency Managem (@NCEmergency) January 8, 2017

North Carolina Emergency Management officials say thousands across the Triangle are dealing with power outages with temperatures not expected to rise above freezing Sunday.Duke Energy reports about 12 thousand without power statewide.Emergency Management officials said the hardest-hit counties are Durham, Franklin, Gaston, and Wake.