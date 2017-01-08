WEATHER

Thousands without power in freezing weather
Outages are reported in Wake and Durham counties

DURHAM (WTVD) --
North Carolina Emergency Management officials say thousands across the Triangle are dealing with power outages with temperatures not expected to rise above freezing Sunday.


Duke Energy reports about 12 thousand without power statewide.
Emergency Management officials said the hardest-hit counties are Durham, Franklin, Gaston, and Wake.
