Thousands without power in freezing weather

DURHAM (WTVD) --North Carolina Emergency Management officials say thousands across the Triangle are dealing with power outages with temperatures not expected to rise above freezing Sunday.
Sunday morning 8:30 power outage update: 12,276. Duke-11,736; Dominion-640; Co-ops-100; hardest hit: Durham/Franklin/Gaston/Wake cos #ncwx— NC Emergency Managem (@NCEmergency) January 8, 2017
Duke Energy reports about 12 thousand without power statewide.
Emergency Management officials said the hardest-hit counties are Durham, Franklin, Gaston, and Wake.
DUKE ENERGY POWER OUTAGE MAP
