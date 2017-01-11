  • BREAKING NEWS Watch Live: President-elect Donald Trump holds first news conference since winning election
Throwing snowballs in this Utah city is illegal
Throwing snowballs and having a snowball fight during the winter is a longstanding tradition, but in Provo, Utah it could lead to a misdemeanor charge.

According to the city's Miscellaneous Criminal Provisions Chapter 9.14.100, throwing a snowball or "other missile" at a person or their property in order to injure, destroy, frighten or annoy is a misdemeanor.

The ordinance has been around for as long as anybody can remember, according to AccuWeather.

So beware when throwing a freshly packed snowball, especially in Provo.
