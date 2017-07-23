WEATHER

Thunderstorms damage church, home in the Triangle

EMBED </>More Videos

Authorities are reporting several trees are down in Youngsville and Franklin counties following a thunderstorm. (WTVD)

Several severe thunderstorms in the area knocked down several trees and even damaged a home in Cary.

Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued for multiple counties throughout the day, with the latest warning for Edgecombe, Franklin, Halifax, Nash, and Wilson counties ending at 8:45 p.m.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App



Storms were accompanied by winds up to 65 mph and hale.

Storms in Youngsville, Franklin, Nashville, Spring Hope, and Wake counties made driving conditions dangerous after several reports were made about fallen trees.



Also, a fallen metal sign shattered a glass window to the Body of Christ Church in Fayetteville.



And witnesses tell ABCC11 that a home in Cary was struck by lightning.

Several flights at RDU were delayed; however, crews quickly worked towards getting back on schedule.



Drivers are reminded to use caution while driving and to stay off of flooded roadways and to watch for fallen power lines.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weatherstormweatherrainstorm damage
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
WEATHER
Sunday Scorcher: Heat advisory continues
One More Hot Day
Whale 'dances' beautifully in Great Barrier Reef
Why it's harder to cool off in humidity
More Weather
Top Stories
Coast Guard rescues 5 from Topsail Island
Wake County fire kills 2 pets, displaces family of 5
Police: 3 reports of sex assault at NCSU student housing
Police: 3 injured in Raleigh shooting
1 shot outside Cumberland County club
Preemie home after Mexican hospital accused of extortion
Sunday Scorcher: Heat advisory continues
Police: 8 dead in truck, 20 dire in immigrant smuggling case
Show More
Ohio set to resume executions, child killer awaits appeals
Lawyer: Simpson 'on cloud 9' following parole board decision
Father won't stop searching for missing son, Cole Thomas
Salmonella outbreak linked to papayas kills 1 in NYC
Coast Guard searches for man missing off Outer Banks
More News
Top Video
Police: 3 injured in Raleigh shooting
Police: 3 reports of sex assault at NCSU student housing
Father won't stop searching for missing son, Cole Thomas
Duke, UNC unite to raise money for Teen Cancer America
More Video