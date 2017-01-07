Live Broadcast
WEATHER
Time lapse camera catches the snow's arrival outside the ABC11 Durham studios
More News Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=1691071" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Time lapse camera catches the snow's arrival outside the ABC11 Durham studios.
Saturday, January 07, 2017 09:02AM
