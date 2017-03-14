  • BREAKING NEWS Watch Live: Coach Williams and UNC players pre-NCAA Tournament news conference
  • BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE: Coverage from WABC in New York of the nor'easter
WEATHER

Time-lapse shows heavy snow falling in New York

EMBED </>More News Videos

This time-lapse video shows snow falling in Apalachin, NY on March 14. (Ron Murphy)

This time-lapse video illustrates perfectly just how much snow can fall in a few hours.

Ron Murphy uploaded the time-lapse video of snow falling in Apalachin, N.Y., just as parts of the east coast were hit with heavy amounts of snow. The time-lapse was compiled from images taken once every minute.

"A persistent band of snow stayed over the house from about 2:30 am to this typing," Murphy wrote on YouTube. "At the end of the video the snow is about 19 inches. So there is a wall of snow between the camera and other stuff."
Related Topics:
weathersnowsnow stormsnowstorm
Load Comments
WEATHER
Chilly? Well, Don says 'the bottom's about to drop out'
Images from the March 2017 blizzard
Employees at Mount Washington played with 100mph winds
Very Cold Wednesday
More Weather
Top Stories
Asheboro leaders denounce planned KKK rally
US-70 shut down in Garner because of natural gas leak
Chilly? Well, Don says 'the bottom's about to drop out'
NC teacher accused of assaulting special needs child
Airlines canceling thousands of flights in wake of storm
Northeast braces for massive late winter storm
Four small kids hospitalized after crash near Rolesville
Show More
Leesville Rd parents rip school action on racist video
NC lawmakers want to challenge NCAA, ACC tax status
Senators urge VA hospital action after troubling report
Cooper calls for 'bathroom bill' repeal in State of State
NC child health report card gives state an 'A' and 'F'
More News
Top Video
Airlines canceling thousands of flights in wake of storm
NC child health report card gives state an 'A' and 'F'
Chilly? Well, Don says 'the bottom's about to drop out'
Leesville Rd parents rip school action on racist video
More Video