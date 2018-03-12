  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story
WEATHER

Timeline of Monday's snow chances

EMBED </>More Videos

Snow timeline (WTVD)

Parts of the Triangle-area could see some snowfall Monday but Big Weather says it won't be enough to build a snowman.

READ MORE: Okay, it's Monday. Where is the snow?

With all this talk of snow, here's what you can expect:

Snow timeline
  • It will be a chilly start to the day with lower temperatures (30s) carrying on into the afternoon
  • Rain will fall until lunchtime before switching over to snow between 3 - 5 p.m.
  • Could end as an "all snow event" (or we may see some sleet) by 7 p.m., dropping half an inch to an inch at most in Triangle areas; however, 1-2" are possible along and north of I-85 on grassy and elevated surfaces
  • Evening commutes could be slick but the grounds will be warm. Drivers should take their time driving
  • Big Weather says all of the precipitation has the chance to freeze causing slick roads for Tuesday's morning commuters
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weathersnowrainwake county newsdurham county newsWake CountyDurham County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Okay, it's Monday. Where is the snow?
Winter Weather Advisory
Snow in March?
Might wake up to some snow Monday
More Weather
Top Stories
Okay, it's Monday. Where is the snow?
Edgecombe County deputy killed during collision
What you need to know about area teams in the big dance
Helicopter crash in Manhattan's East River kills all 5 passengers; pilot escapes
Man killed in Wake County shooting, suspect in custody
Current Triangle traffic
Soccer coach accused of engaging in sex acts with students
Trump unveils 2020 campaign slogan
Show More
Thousands of eggs, embryos possibly damaged at fertility clinic
Babysitter charged with kidnapping 4-month-old boy
UNC falls to UVA in ACC Final, 71-63
Police: 1 injured in shooting in Carrboro
Small plane makes emergency landing in Wilson County
More News
Top Video
Okay, it's Monday. Where is the snow?
Tar Heels take aim at 19th ACC title
3-year-old struck by stray bullet in Fayetteville apartment
Girl fighting cystic fibrosis gets FaceTime surprise from YouTube star
More Video