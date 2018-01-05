WEATHER

Triangle about to set record for most hours below freezing!

By
We're about to make history in the Triangle, although most people would probably let this record stand.

If the temperature at Raleigh-Durham International Airport does not go above freezing by 5 p.m. Saturday, we'll set a record for the number of consecutive hours at or below freezing. The old record is 159 hours set January 10-15, 1982.

We're forecasting a high of 29 Saturday, so if our forecast verifies, we'll set a new record for length of time below 32 in the Triangle.



And if we don't get above freezing tomorrow, it'll be late Sunday before we inch above the freezing mark.

So we may not only beat the old record of 159 hours, we may smash it. A truly historical cold wave!
Employees upset after Clayton restaurant suddenly closes
Cold snap continues into the weekend for Cumberland county
Police need help identifying man accused of shooting woman at Northgate Mall
Raleigh Police look for 2 suspects in convenience store robbery
BCBS of NC customer wonders where's her money?
