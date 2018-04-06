WEATHER

Triangle could see light snow late Saturday

ABC11 is in First Alert Mode as the Triangle could see light flurries push into the area late Saturday. (WTVD)

ABC11 is in First Alert Mode as the Triangle could see light flurries push into the area late Saturday.

it won't be a good outdoor day Saturday because temperatures will start in the upper 50s and low 60s with rain, then they will drop to the low 40s as the day wears on.

Periods of rain could turn to sleet or snow by late in the day or evening, mainly along and north of I-85, but ABC11 meteorologist Steve Stewart said he wouldn't be surprised to see some light snow around the Triangle by mid to late evening.



Being that this is one week into April, confidence is high that this will not be a typical winter storm that causes problems on our roads.

Likely, the snow will melt on contact but it could stick to grassy surfaces and trees for a little while.

If there are some puddles left Sunday morning, we might see some slick spots on bridges and overpasses as temperatures will be near freezing to start the day.
