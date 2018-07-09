WEATHER

Tropical Storm Chris continues to spin not far off the North Carolina coast

EMBED </>More Videos

By later Monday or early Tuesday, Chris is expected to intensify into a hurricane. (WTVD)

Tropical Storm Chris continues to spin not far off the North Carolina coast and is currently centered roughly 200 miles to the south-southeast of Cape Hatteras.
The storm remains in an environment conducive for gradual strengthening as it is centered over the warm waters of the Gulf Stream and its peak sustained winds remain at 60 mph. By later Monday or early Tuesday, Chris is expected to intensify into a hurricane as it continues to become better organized.
HURRICANE CENTER: Everything you need to know, all in one place

EMBED More News Videos



By later Monday or early Tuesday, Chris is expected to intensify into a hurricane as it continues to become better organized.

However, Chris is expected to remain offshore over the next several days, moving slowly at first and then accelerating away from the United States to the northeast later this week. By Thursday and Friday, Chris will bring heavy rain and gusty winds to portions of Atlantic Canada.

Here are the 5 most vulnerable cities during hurricane season
EMBED More News Videos

With hurricane season upon us, NOAA released a list of the most vulnerable cities. AccuWeather takes a look.



While Chris is not expected to directly impact land over the next few days, rough surf and dangerous rip currents will continue to impact coastal areas of the Carolinas, mid-Atlantic and the Northeast through much of this week.
Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App
Beryl has weakened to a remnant low, but it will still bring gusty winds and heavy rain bands Lesser Antilles.

Rain amounts of 1-2 inches with localized amounts of 4-6 inches can lead to localized flash flooding and mudslides.

Wind gusts of 40-60 mph may produce isolated power outages and minor tree damage, mainly over Guadeloupe and/or Dominica.

Check the radar anytime with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weathertropical depressionweatherstormhurricaneNC
(Copyright ©2018 ABC11-WTVD-TV/DT. All Rights Reserved - The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
WEATHER
Watching the Tropics
Fires and flash floods mark wild weather day in Wake County
Beryl becomes first hurricane of the 2018 Atlantic season
Hurricane Beryl: This year's storm name list
More Weather
Top Stories
Man charged with sexually assaulting mentally disabled 12-year-old outside Garner hotel
Officials find body of 24-year-old man who drowned at Fort Bragg lake
Durham police looking for bank robbery suspect
Bloomsbury: Uncovering the remains of Raleigh's lost theme park
4-year-old accidentally shoots himself at Myrtle Beach hotel
I-Team: Online pharmacy shutting down after selling fake cancer drugs
Raleigh Kroger store to close Tuesday, five weeks ahead of schedule
Actor Tab Hunter, star of 'Damn Yankees!' movie, dies age 86
Show More
Texas officer points gun at kids during confrontation
8th boy removed from cave as Thailand rescues underway
Disneyland is not giving away free tickets
Waitress pulls gun from apron on co-worker's attacker
Starbucks, citing environment, is ditching plastic straws
More News