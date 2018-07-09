EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=1492377" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> With hurricane season upon us, NOAA released a list of the most vulnerable cities. AccuWeather takes a look.

Tropical Storm Chris continues to spin not far off the North Carolina coast and is currently centered roughly 200 miles to the south-southeast of Cape Hatteras.The storm remains in an environment conducive for gradual strengthening as it is centered over the warm waters of the Gulf Stream and its peak sustained winds remain at 60 mph. By later Monday or early Tuesday, Chris is expected to intensify into a hurricane as it continues to become better organized.By later Monday or early Tuesday, Chris is expected to intensify into a hurricane as it continues to become better organized.However, Chris is expected to remain offshore over the next several days, moving slowly at first and then accelerating away from the United States to the northeast later this week. By Thursday and Friday, Chris will bring heavy rain and gusty winds to portions of Atlantic Canada.While Chris is not expected to directly impact land over the next few days, rough surf and dangerous rip currents will continue to impact coastal areas of the Carolinas, mid-Atlantic and the Northeast through much of this week.Beryl has weakened to a remnant low, but it will still bring gusty winds and heavy rain bands Lesser Antilles.Rain amounts of 1-2 inches with localized amounts of 4-6 inches can lead to localized flash flooding and mudslides.Wind gusts of 40-60 mph may produce isolated power outages and minor tree damage, mainly over Guadeloupe and/or Dominica.