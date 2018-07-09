WEATHER

Tropical Storm Chris lurks off North Carolina coast

EMBED </>More Videos

Tropical Storm Chris continues to intensify off the coast of North Carolina. (WTVD)

NORTH CAROLINA --
Tropical Storm Chris continues to meander off the coast of North Carolina.

It will likely become a hurricane Monday afternoon or evening.



Rough surf and dangerous rip currents will continue to impact coastal areas from Georgia to the Northeast through much of this week.

Swells generated by Chris are expected to increase and affect portions of the coasts of North Carolina and the mid-Atlantic states during the next few days.

These swells could cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions up and down our coast.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

By the middle of the week, Chris will begin to move northeast and bring tropical storm impacts to portions of Atlantic Canada.

Beryl has weakened to a remnant low, but it will still bring gusty winds and heavy rain bands Lesser Antilles.

Rain amounts of 1-2 inches with localized amounts of 4-6 inches can lead to localized flash flooding and mudslides.

Wind gusts of 40-60 mph may produce isolated power outages and minor tree damage, mainly over Guadeloupe and/or Dominica.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weathertropical depressionweatherstormhurricaneNC
(Copyright ©2018 ABC11-WTVD-TV/DT. All Rights Reserved - The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
WEATHER
Watching the Tropics
Fires and flash floods mark wild weather day in Wake County
Beryl becomes first hurricane of the 2018 Atlantic season
Hurricane Beryl: This year's storm name list
More Weather
Top Stories
Fire breaks out at Garner home
4-year-old accidentally shoots himself at Myrtle Beach hotel
Woman on oxygen tank dies after power cut off following overdue bill
Report: At least one killed in Virginia helicopter crash
Insider attack in Afghanistan killed soldier from California
Second phase of Thai cave rescue operation underway
Wake Co. teachers and students prep for first day of school
Jet Blue flight crew helps dog in distress
Show More
Suspects caught on video beating elderly man in Calif.
Swimmer dies in rough conditions at Outer Banks
US reportedly threatened nations over WHO breastfeeding measure
Stedman woman awarded for 104 years of outstanding citizenship
Two-year-old dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound in California
More News