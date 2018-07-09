5AM Update from @NHC_Atlantic #Chris is still a tropical storm w/ max sustained winds at 60mph. Almost stationary 200 miles SSE of Cape Hatteras. #ncwx pic.twitter.com/KdYh4OWTit — Don Schwenneker (@BigweatherABC11) July 9, 2018

Tropical Storm Chris continues to meander off the coast of North Carolina.It will likely become a hurricane Monday afternoon or evening.Rough surf and dangerous rip currents will continue to impact coastal areas from Georgia to the Northeast through much of this week.Swells generated by Chris are expected to increase and affect portions of the coasts of North Carolina and the mid-Atlantic states during the next few days.These swells could cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions up and down our coast.By the middle of the week, Chris will begin to move northeast and bring tropical storm impacts to portions of Atlantic Canada.Beryl has weakened to a remnant low, but it will still bring gusty winds and heavy rain bands Lesser Antilles.Rain amounts of 1-2 inches with localized amounts of 4-6 inches can lead to localized flash flooding and mudslides.Wind gusts of 40-60 mph may produce isolated power outages and minor tree damage, mainly over Guadeloupe and/or Dominica.