High pressure at the surface has moved off to the east. Surface winds will turn more out of the east then more out of the southeast tonight.
This will help draw in some moisture off the Atlantic leading to thickening cloudiness.

A weakening storm system currently over the Tennessee Valley and deep South will move east and bring a shower or sprinkle to parts of central North Carolina late tonight, tomorrow and tomorrow evening.
But the vast majority of the next 30 hours will be rain-free.

That weak weather system will move east of the Carolinas later tomorrow night and another area of high pressure currently moving toward Texas will move over the eastern U.S. Thursday and Friday. At the same time, a storm moving east from the western U.S. into Kansas will help create a broad southwest surface wind flow. This overall pattern will support unseasonably warm weather for the next few days.
Record high temperatures will be challenged Thursday, Friday and even Saturday.

A cold front extending southward out of the Kansas storm will move eastward as the surface storm moves northeast. This front will reach the Appalachians Friday night and then move west to east through central North Carolina on Saturday with spotty showers and even a thunderstorm in places.

In the wake of Saturday's cold front, cooler weather will follow Saturday night and Sunday. High temperatures on Sunday will be nearly

20 degrees lower than those experienced on Saturday. However, those readings on Sunday will be pretty close to the normal values for this time of the year.

A large high pressure area moving in from the west will help bring a dry and sunny weather pattern for Sunday and still a good deal of sunshine on Monday.

Have a great evening!
Chris

weather
