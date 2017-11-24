WEATHER

A Nice Weekend

The storm that sent some high clouds our way yesterday is taking a track pretty far to our southeast in the Atlantic. This is thanks to high pressure that will be centered to our north. So today will be another dry day and should offer more sunshine than clouds with temperatures rising into the middle to upper 50s, which is higher than the 50 F of yesterday.

It will be another nice day tomorrow with sunshine and temperatures rebounding into the middle 60s ahead of a front that will cross the area with no rain. That front will help keep temperatures from rising beyond the middle 50s Sunday and perhaps Monday despite plenty of sunshine.

Have a great evening!

Brittany Bell
