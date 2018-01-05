  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
We're about to make history in the Triangle, although most people would probably let this record stand. If the temperature at Raleigh-Durham International Airport does not go above freezing by 5 pm tomorrow, we'll set a new record for the number of consecutive hours at or below freezing. The old record is 159 hours set January 10-15, 1982.

We're forecasting a high of 29 tomorrow, so if our forecast verifies, we'll set a new record for length of time below 32 in the Triangle. And if we don't get above freezing tomorrow, it'll be late Sunday before we inch above the freezing mark. So we may not only beat the old record of 159 hours, we may smash it. A truly historical cold wave!

Meanwhile, a Wind Chill Advisory is in effect through 10 am tomorrow. Wind chills could drop to zero or below in spots tonight and tomorrow morning. Stay safe and keep your pets warm! Actual air temperatures will plunge to 5-12 by tomorrow morning and again Sunday morning.

But there is some good news--a big warm up is in store for next week as the Arctic air mass moves out and milder air moves in on southwest winds. And we could be in the 60s to near 70 by the end of next week--some warm thoughts to tide you over this frigid weekend!

Stay warm and safe!

Chris

