Overcast skies combined with northeast wind lead to a much cooler day across central North Carolina. Lingering moisture tonight will help to develop patchy dense fog. Lows won't be as chilly due to a warm front that will lift north.

High pressure will help to clear fog Tuesday morning, and south winds will drive in spring like weather. Highs on Tuesday will reach the mid 70s.

A ridge of high pressure will continue to strengthen mid-week leading the record warmth, and limited rain chances. Highs Wednesday will get close to the 80s all around the region. Temperatures in the 70s stick around through Thursday.

Rain chances go up late Thursday into Friday due to a cold front that will push into the state. That front will briefly cool down highs to the 50s and the 60s Friday afternoon.

A warm front lifts north this weekend allowing highs to rebound back to the 70s. Another cold front will track towards the state Sunday raising rain chances.

Have a nice evening!
Brittany Bell

