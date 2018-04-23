A slow moving system will bring widespread rain across central North Carolina tonight through Tuesday. As an area of low pressure approaches this evening winds will pick up out of the east. It will be breezy with sustained winds as high as 10-20mph and gusts near 35mph.Rain will continue to fall through most of Tuesday. A few storms are possible in the Sandhills. There is a small chance for an isolated severe storm Tuesday afternoon. Right now the Sandhills are under a slight risk.Heavy rain will be the main concern through Tuesday. Most spots could pick up between 1-2 inches of rain.A cold front will move across the state Wednesday squeezing out a few showers. Rain won't be as widespread compared to earlier in the week. The threat for a pop up shower continues through Friday as trough in the atmosphere slowly moves east.A ridge of high pressure will build in across the Mid-Atlantic states by the weekend drying things out with highs in the 70s.Have a great evening!Brittany Bell