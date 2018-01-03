Here's our snow forecast for later tomorrow and tomorrow night. A shift a bit west in the storm track would bring the steadier snow into the Triangle. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/MepIg7LSUA — Chris Hohmann (@HohmannABC11) January 2, 2018

The NC DOT is preparing Cumberland County roads for wintry weather.

A Winter Weather Warning has been issued for several counties in the I-95 corridor.The counties under the warning are Edgecombe, Johnston, Sampson, Wayne, Wilson, Halifax, and Nash. The advisory expires Thursday at 7 a.m.While Cumberland, Franklin, Harnett, Hoke, Wake, and Warren counties are under a Winter Weather Advisory until 7 a.m. Thursday.Arctic air is here and staying put for awhile ... all we need is a storm and we will get some snow. It's likely an area of low pressure will develop off the Florida coast and move along the North Carolina Coast Wednesday.The question is, will it be close enough to give us some snow?For some counties, the answer is yes.The NAM and RPM models show the low closer to the coast, bringing snow all the way into the Triangle.The reason this could be a bigger problem than just a normal snow event is that another blast of Arctic air arrives Thursday and lasts into the weekend.In central North Carolina portions of the Triangle and the Sandhills could pick up a dusting of snow - less than an inch.Spots east of I-95 will have the best chance of seeing more snow, picking up between 1-3 inches, and locally up to 4 inches, as the storm strengthens late Wednesday night and early Thursday.Meteorologist Steve Stewart said that snow would start falling late this afternoon but more likely after 6 p.m.State officials are making preparations ahead of the expected winter storm.Gov. Roy Cooper said a small change in a storm's track can make a big difference in how much snow falls and where. Cooper is encouraging families and businesses to get ready.Motorists in areas hit by the winter storm are being told to expect treacherous driving conditions overnight Wednesday and into Thursday morning.With lows in the teens and highs in the 30s, any snow that does fall could linger on the ground for days, causing slick driving conditions.The coldest days will be Friday and Saturday as high temperatures will be 20 degrees below normal.Our meteorologists will watch this closely and give updates as new information becomes available.