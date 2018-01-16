When is the snow coming? How much will I get?

  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
ABC11 is in First Alert Mode as snow is expected to fall Wednesday, but don't expect it to last, Chief Meteorologist Chris Hohmann said Monday - there is a major warmup on the horizon late in the week and into the weekend.

However, before that warmer weather hits, wintry weather will pass through most of the area.

The latest:


* Snow expected to start before sunrise - roughly 7 a.m. in the Triangle, 10 a.m. in Fayetteville
* 1-3 inches estimated in northern counties
* NCDOT crews contiuning to monitor roadways
Because of possible dangerous conditions, a Winter Weather Advisory was issued for multiple counties including Wake, Durham, Edgecombe, Cumberland, Moore, Wayne, and more.

Full list of counties under the advisory

The advisory takes effect 11 p.m. Tuesday and is expected to last until 7 p.m. Wednesday.



Snow should move in before sunrise Wednesday and may begin as a rain/snow mix with brief sleet, but quickly change to snow.

Most areas of the Triangle should see flakes starting to fall between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m., with the storm moving towards Fayetteville around 9 a.m.

We could see 1-3 inches north, up to 1 inch in spots south.



It could be snowing in many spots for the morning commute with the snow ending by late afternoon. It will be clearing and cold with temperatures in the teens by Thursday morning.

The forecast has changed much since snow was first seen.

One positive update - it now appears freezing rain should not be much of an issue. It appears rain turning to snow or all snow will be what we get. That means icy roads likely won't be a problem.

However, the North Carolina Department of Transportation decided to brine roadways in Wake County on Monday morning and continued monitoring roadways well into Tuesday.

Officials said crews will be back out around 10 Tuesday night.

This forecast will probably change by Tuesday night, but one thing is certain - the snow will not stick around nearly as long as the snow earlier in the month.

Temperatures will rebound into the 40s Thursday, 50s Friday, and 60s by the weekend.

