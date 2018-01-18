When will we thaw out?

The latest:
* Winter Weather Advisory issued until noon Friday
* Road conditions are bad, several wrecks are reported
*NCDOT crews clearing major roads first then secondary
*Multiple counties cancel, delay public transit
The new advisory was issued as snow has the potential to melt and refreeze, making road conditions treacherous again Friday morning.
See the full list of counties under the advisory.
Temperatures are expected to climb above freezing into the afternoon, reaching a high into the mid to upper 30s allowing for some snowmelt; however, any wet and slushy areas will refreeze at night with lows dropping back into the teens and lower 20s again.
The high pressure will build over Florida and the Southeast, allowing temperatures to moderate on Friday and into the weekend with sunshine. This will lead to more rapid snowmelt. However, once again, ice could form on any wet surface Friday night as readings drop back into the 20s.
Some good news for those who are not fans of the snow, Big Weather said this may be the last blast of snow the area receives until February.
Meanwhile, this morning multiple wrecks were reported, including a major accident on Interstate 85 North at exit 165 that closed the highway for hours.
Many areas in the Triangle-area saw as much as 6 to 10 inches of snow accumulate.
The largest accumulations were from the northwest of Raleigh including Durham, Orange, Person, and Chatham counties. Snow totals for most of the area were more than expected. About 11 inches fell in parts of Durham, Chatham County saw 12 inches, and Raleigh saw around 5.
The snow is also breaking records. A record 5 inches of snow fell at Raleigh-Durham International Airport on Wednesday, breaking the old record of 4 inches set in 1946.
Snow is still covering many secondary roads, causing officials to urge drivers to stay home.
Because of the ongoing threat of bad conditions, most school districts, including Wake and Durham, closed Thursday.
Thursday morning, officials with the North Carolina Department of Transportation held a news conference to discuss cleanup efforts around the state.
Wake County Maintenance Engineer Jason Dunigan said crews would continue to salt roads until temperatures warm up so they could plow later in the morning around 9 a.m.
Over 60 employees worked throughout the night to monitor roadways and lay salt.
"The salt helps plenty," Dunigan said. "What you can't do overnight when the temperatures fall so low is plow. You can't cut through a solid sheet of ice to get to pavement."
Even though crews are working to clear roads, officials suggest that drivers stay off of roads until the afternoon.
Governor Cooper issued a State of Emergency ahead of the winter weather Tuesday afternoon.
On Thursday, Cooper urged North Carolinians to stay off of roadways unless it is a dire situation, adding that crews will clear major roadways first and then move onto secondary roads.
He said two people were driving in Washinton County were killed.
At a briefing Thursday afternoon, Cooper said a little more than 30,000 homes and businesses were without power, many in Chatham County.
By Wednesday afternoon, state troopers had responded to 1,578 collisions, and 2,200 calls for service before 6 p.m. Wednesday.
"If you don't have to be out on the roadways, please don't," a Highway Patrol spokesman said. "We are asking everyone to please be mindful of the risk associated with driving overnight into tomorrow morning. Travel should not be made unless totally necessary."
Temperatures will rebound into the 40s Thursday, 50s Friday, and 60s by the weekend.
