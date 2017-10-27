WEATHER

Why have there been so many home runs this World Series?

EMBED </>More Videos

The Dodgers and Astros have been hitting home runs at a historic rate. (AccuWeather)

The Houston Astros and Los Angeles Dodgers set a World Series record by hitting a record eight home runs in Game 2.

There were also three home runs in Game 1, leading people to wonder why there have been so many home runs this World Series.

According to AccuWeather, the hot weather in Los Angeles could explain the abundant long balls. Hot air is less dense, allowing the ball to fly farther. The temperature during Game 1 was a record 103 degrees, while the temperature during Game 2 was 93 degrees.

Others believe the balls have been "juiced," meaning they have been altered to make them easier to hit out the park.

Regardless of the reason, the home runs have made for an exciting World Series.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weatherbaseballworld seriesLos Angeles DodgersHouston AstrossportsaccuweatherMLB
Load Comments
WEATHER
Ready for the cold? Chance of storms ahead of temp drop
Chimney Rock Park, parts of Blue Ridge Parkway closed
Heavy rain, wind cause problems across Triangle, state
How to watch the Orionid meteor shower
More Weather
Top Stories
Students hurt in Johnston County school bus crash
1 in custody, 3 at large in Morrisville Sheetz armed robbery
Thief swipes elderly woman's tricycle - last gift from husband
Show me the $$! ABC11 connects you with unclaimed cash
Tiger Woods pleads guilty to reckless driving
No bond for suspect in Halifax County quadruple murder
NY woman missing since 1975 found alive in Massachusetts
Man accused of sexually abusing horses
Show More
2 arrested in shooting death of former ECU athlete
Some Triangle homes go all out for Halloween
Walgreens plans to close hundreds of stores
MetLife breaks ground on third building in Cary
NC at center of debate over concealed handguns
More News
Top Video
Company makes instrumental donation to Wake County middle school
Star-studded sendoff for Durham mayor
Puppy that collapsed on walk is saved with overdose antidote
Triangle H1-B visa holders nervous about Trump decision
More Video