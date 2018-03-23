WEATHER

Will we see snow twice in one week?

We will see rain in the Triangle with some possible snow or sleet, but an inch or less of accumulation is expected north of I-85.

North Carolina is on alert for snow this weekend, but Chief Meteorologist Chris Hohmann says that a majority of our forecast is looking like rain with the chance of a sleet and snow mix.

Rain will develop Saturday, March 24 and continue all afternoon into the early evening and overnight. The rain could change to snow or a snow and sleet mix along the Virginia border Saturday evening.

We will see rain in the Triangle with some possible snow or sleet, but an inch or less of accumulation is expected north of I-85. The greatest accumulation will be near the Virginia border.

The rain will continue into mid-day on Sunday, but it will stay cloudy and cold.

This weather forecast is similar to Wednesday morning, although the timing is more overnight Saturday and early morning Sunday.

Rain amounts this weekend could approach an inch.

A Winter Weather Advisory will likely be issued, but it hasn't happened yet.

But good news, highs will be in the 60s and 70s next week!
