Winter Weather Advisory expires

We’ve got crews patrolling our roads in #BreakingNews One live #abc11 mobile newsrooms this morning, reporting on #BlackIce and other conditions you may face as you drive to church, brunch and other Sunday destinations! #earlyrisers #wakeup #dawnpatrol #bundleup pic.twitter.com/tJJoOlDfi5— Anthony Wilson (@AnthonyABC11) December 10, 2017
The ABC11 area is waking up to below freezing temperatures however a warm up is on the way and the Winter Weather Advisory that was in effect for parts of the area has now expired.
Overnight there were several accidents on North Carolina roads, including one that closed I-440 West near US-70 for part of the morning. It is unclear if weather played a role in the crash.
As it gets dark, wet roads will get slick, so stay home if possible and if you go out, SLOW DOWN and be cautious on bridges, curves (including ramps), etc. NCDOT crews took a break earlier, but will be back in to keep an eye on roadways thru the night and into Sunday.— NCDOT Triangle Area (@NCDOT_Triangle) December 9, 2017
NC DOT officials crews worked through the night and into the morning to monitor slick spots. They are advising people to stay off of the roads Sunday morning until temperatures are above freezing.
This week, ABC11 Meteorologist Don "Big Weather" Schwenneker says another cold front will sweep in from the northwest later Tuesday.
This will bring a southwest wind flow for a short period of time pushing temps back to around 50. Then colder air will move back into the region. There will be a shower or two with the arrival of the colder air later Tuesday.
Another round of colder air will follow for Tuesday night and Wednesday of next week as high pressure builds in.
