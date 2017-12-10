WEATHER

Winter Weather Advisory expires

Black ice remains a threat Sunday morning across the area. (WTVD)

ABC11 is in First Alert Mode for a Winter Weather Advisory
Be careful heading out this morning, there could be black ice on the roads.



The ABC11 area is waking up to below freezing temperatures however a warm up is on the way and the Winter Weather Advisory that was in effect for parts of the area has now expired.

The Triangle woke up Sunday morning to black ice on many area roads.



Overnight there were several accidents on North Carolina roads, including one that closed I-440 West near US-70 for part of the morning. It is unclear if weather played a role in the crash.


NC DOT officials crews worked through the night and into the morning to monitor slick spots. They are advising people to stay off of the roads Sunday morning until temperatures are above freezing.


This week, ABC11 Meteorologist Don "Big Weather" Schwenneker says another cold front will sweep in from the northwest later Tuesday.

ABC11 has tips for your home and car in winter weather

This will bring a southwest wind flow for a short period of time pushing temps back to around 50. Then colder air will move back into the region. There will be a shower or two with the arrival of the colder air later Tuesday.

Another round of colder air will follow for Tuesday night and Wednesday of next week as high pressure builds in.

ABC11 meteorologist Brittany Bell has the winter weather outlook.

