Rain Returns Monday

High pressure moves off to our east tonight and clouds will increase from the west ahead of a new storm that will be moving out of the Rockies onto the Plains. A little rain will streak eastward across the Tennessee Valley and it will reach the Triangle tomorrow as the storm center crosses the Mississippi Valley.

The storm will break into two areas of low pressure that will generally role in from the west and move off the Carolina coast on Tuesday and Wednesday. Rain will become steadier and more widespread tomorrow night and Tuesday, and can be accompanied by thunder and lightning as the lead storm center crosses the Triangle and moves out to sea. The trailing second storm will pass south and east of the Triangle Tuesday night and Wednesday, causing a colder northerly flow.

This will bring a chance of rain and snow showers mainly north and west of the Triangle Tuesday night, followed by a cold rain on Wednesday. A drier pattern will take over Thursday and Friday with sunshine each day, but it will be chilly during the days and quite cold at night.

Have a great evening!

Brittany Bell
