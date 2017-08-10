WEATHER

Witches prepare for solar eclipse with beach celebration and ritual

(Shutterstock)

MYRTLE BEACH, South Carolina --
A million people are expected to pour into South Carolina to witness the upcoming solar eclipse.

It's the first total eclipse in our part of the Carolinas in 47 years and scientists said we won't have another for 61 years.

RELATED: WHERE AND WHEN TO SEE THE ECLIPSE IN NORTH CAROLINA

The event on Monday, August 21 will attract science lovers and astronomy buffs, but some self-proclaimed witches will use the eclipse to practice their faith, WWAY reports.

Practitioners of witchcraft said the eclipse is a way to connect the cycles of nature to spiritual rebirth.

"For me, the cycles of the earth is what makes everything kind of special or magical," said Bri An Lasair. "I draw energy from the world around me whether it's from nature, from crystals, or from candles."

Lasair is a self-described witch and the owner of Labyrinth Walking, a metaphysical shop in Socastee. She said the celestial event is a symbol of rebirth.

"Because of the very rapid cycle of the sun during the eclipse, where it's actually going down in strength and back up in intensity, it gives you kind of the appearance of the sun's death and rebirth."

Lasair will hold an all day celebration of the eclipse before and after the event at Myrtle Beach State Park on August 21.

She and other practicing witches will also hold a ritual during the eclipse which aims to get rid of past burdens and invite in prosperity for the future.

"To kind of cut ties with things that are finished, things that might be holding you back, or just general resentments, frustrations, and setting goals that we'd rather be working on," said Lasair of the ritual.

The ritual involves writing down the things people would like to let go then, as totality approaches burning those notes as a symbol of letting go.

"Saying our farewells to what we're letting go of," said Lasair.

The public is welcome to attend regardless of faith, they just ask folks to be respectful.


