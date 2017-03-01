  • BREAKING NEWS Watch live: Death penalty phase of trial for Wake County man who killed in-laws, shot wife
The Deep Discoverer robot captured gorgeous footage of oceanic life in the Rose Atoll Marine National Monument. (Global Foundation for Ocean Exploration)

Under the sea, marine life is beautiful, take it from me!

Gorgeous footage of oceanic life was recently captured during an expedition in the American Samoa's Rose Atoll Marine National Monument, which is "one of four Marine National Monuments spanning across the Pacific that protects diverse marine ecosystems and the millions of wildlife dependent upon the Central Pacific," the U.S. Fish & Wildlife service said.

Engineers from the Global Foundation for Ocean Exploration (GFOE) piloted the Deep Discoverer, a 4.5-ton robot, underwater to capture the incredible imagery of sea life.

The NOAA and the GFOE partnered on the expedition, which looks to "characterize the biology and geology of deep water habitats" off the American Samoa, according to the GFOE.

"We are operating off the NOAA Ship Okeanos Explorer, and the cruise continues until March 2," a GFOE representative said.
