What to know about attending Rev. Billy Graham's viewing

What to know about attending Rev. Billy Graham's viewing (WTVD)

CHARLOTTE --
The public is getting ready to pay their respects to the late Reverend Billy Graham.

For those attending Graham's Monday and Tuesday viewings, here's what they need to know:

Location

The viewing for Graham will take place at the Billy Graham Library located at 4330 Westmont Dr., Charlotte, NC 28217.

Time

The public is welcome to attend the viewing which will take place from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Parking

Parking will not be available on library grounds, attendees will have to park in designated lots around the library and will be shuttled over.

Drivers can park at the Operation Christmas Child Processing Center (7100 Forest Point Blvd) or the Charlotte Business Valet, Lot 2 (5807 Wilkinson Blvd.)

Organizers said a public shuttle will run continually from the lots to the viewing site. The last shuttle will depart at 9:30 p.m.

On Saturday, Graham's body was moved to his hometown of Charlotte as part of a procession that drew large crowds of well-wishers.

READ MORE: Motorcade for Rev. Billy Graham arrives in Charlotte

Rev. Billy Graham will lie in honor in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol Building Feb. 28 to March 1.

A private funeral for Graham will be held on Friday, March 2 in a tent at the library site and he will be buried next to his wife there.

RELATED: Trump to attend Rev. Billy Graham's funeral on Friday
