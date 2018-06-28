Gunman shot through the glass door to the office and opened fire on multiple employees. Can't say much more and don't want to declare anyone dead, but it's bad. — Phil Davis (@PhilDavis_CG) June 28, 2018

The alleged shooter in the attack on the Capital Gazette newspaper has been tentatively identified as Jarrod Ramos of Laurel, Maryland, according to multiple law enforcement sources.Ramos mutilated his fingers in what investigators think was an effort to prevent him from being easily identified, according to a law enforcement source.Despite the apparent attempt to prevent a fingerprint match, investigators identified Ramos using facial recognition technology, a law enforcement source told ABC News. Bill Krampf, the acting police chief for Anne Arundel County, said in a news conference on Thursday evening that he could not confirm details about how the suspect was identified.The suspect had previously only been publicly described as a white male in his late 30s who is a Maryland resident.Investigators said the suspect, armed with a shotgun, entered the Capital Gazette office and deployed smoke grenades. The suspect then opened fire, killing five people and gravely wounding several others in what authorities called a "targeted attack." His relationship to the Capital Gazette and its staff is not immediately clear.Krampf said the paper had recently received threats on social media, though it's not clear if those threats came from the suspect or were otherwise connected to Thursday's shooting.Phil Davis, a reporter who covers courts and crime for the Capital Gazette, tweeted that the gunman shot out the glass door to the office and fired into the newsroom, sending people scrambling for cover under desks.Authorities responded within minutes, and the suspect was taken into custody without an exchange of gunfire. They said he was not carrying identification at the time of his arrest and was not cooperating with authorities.