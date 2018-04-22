'Hero' bystander James Shaw Jr. wrestled gun away from Waffle House shooter: Police

EMBED </>More Videos

According to a witness, the bystander confronted the gunman when he stopped shooting to reload his weapon. (WTVF)

Danny Clemens
ANTIOCH, Tenn. --
A bystander is being hailed as a hero after he wrestled a gunman's weapon away from him during a fatal shooting at a Tennessee Waffle House.

James Shaw Jr., 29, physically confronted the gunman and likely saved several lives during the pre-dawn shooting, Don Aaron with the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said.

Shaw, who spoke at a press conference Sunday afternoon with a visibly bandaged hand, said he was dining in the restaurant with a friend after they had left a nearby nightclub. They initially thought the gunshots were the sound of plates falling from the kitchen.

"If it was going to come down to it, he was going to have to work to kill me," Shaw recalled thinking when he realized what was happening.

Seeing that the gun was either jammed or had to be reloaded, Shaw approached the gunman and successfully grabbed the firearm and threw it across the counter. They continued scuffling out the door, and the suspect ran off.

"I knew I had it in me, but I don't have any specific combat training. I fight my daughter every night to get her to bed," he quipped.

Shaw, who was grazed by a bullet near his elbow and suffered other minor injuries as a result of the scuffle, downplayed those praising him as a hero, saying that he acted to protect himself.

But Nashville Mayor David Briley hailed Shaw, a Nashville native, as the city's newest hero.

"Thrown into crisis, he acted with courage. He told me he saw an opportunity and he took it. He saved lives -- that is certain and we are all thankful to him for his bravery," Briley said.

The gunman, identified by authorities as Travis Reinking, opened fire in the Waffle House parking lot just before dawn. Minutes later, he entered the restaurant and continued firing, killing a total of four people and injuring two others, according to investigators. Reinking remains at large and is believed to be armed.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
gun violencefatal shootingshootingu.s. & worldheroTennessee
Top Stories
Tennessee authorities: Suspect in Nashville shooting still at large, possibly with two guns
Police ID woman who was found dead at Knights Inn in Raleigh
NC Museum of Life and Science welcomes new litter of red wolf pups
Free apple on Delta flight ends up costing woman $500
Mother accidentally shoots, kills 2-year-old daughter: Police
Historic church vandalized; community aims to spread love, forgiveness
Parkland survivor, Newtown family members, team up for student safety summit in Raleigh
Former Durham Bulls player Danny Farquhar critical after brain hemorrhage
Show More
Earth Day shopping all year? REI aims to make it happen
CDC expands warning to consumers over tainted romaine lettuce
Trump considering pardon for black boxer convicted of 'immorality'
Man's body found near Fayetteville intersection
8 deals, steals and freebies for Earth Day 2018
More News