Woman accidentally shot in Apex, say police

An accidental gunshot kills a woman in Apex. (WTVD)

APEX, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The Apex Police Department is investigating the death of a woman that died after being shot.

It happened near the 2000 block of Walden Glade Run at about 10:42 p.m. on Friday.

When police arrived they found the 38-year-old woman with a gunshot injury to her abdomen.

The woman was taken to the hospital where she died.

Authorities said that they believe that the gun was discharged accidentally, an investigation is underway to rule out any foul play.

Anyone with information regarding the incident can contact the Apex Police Department at (919) 362-8661.

