A woman accused of destroying three paintings and two sculptures belonging to Houston attorney Tony Buzbee and causing hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of damage appeared in court.Lindy Layman, 29, has been charged with criminal mischief.According to details that came out in court, Layman and Buzbee were on a date Saturday when she became heavily intoxicated and they returned to his home.Buzbee believed she was too intoxicated and called an Uber driver to pick her up. She allegedly refused to leave and hid in his home. That's when Buzbee called a second Uber driver.Per the information read in court, Layman was aggressive toward the second Uber driver, walked back into Buzbee's home and shouted, "I'm not leaving."That's when she allegedly poured red wine on his paintings and ripped them off the wall, then threw his sculptures on the ground.The paintings apparently include an Andy Warhol original. According to court documents, the resulting damage cost at least $300,000.Layman posted a $30,000 bond.Buzbee is a high-profile attorney who led the defense in former Texas Governor Rick Perry's abuse-of-power case, which was later dismissed.Buzbee also recently made headlines for parking a World War II tank in his River Oaks neighborhood.