Woman accused of ruining $300K worth of art on date with Houston attorney

EMBED </>More Videos

A woman accused of destroying pricey artwork belonging to a high-profile attorney appears in court.

HOUSTON --
A woman accused of destroying three paintings and two sculptures belonging to Houston attorney Tony Buzbee and causing hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of damage appeared in court.

Lindy Layman, 29, has been charged with criminal mischief.

According to details that came out in court, Layman and Buzbee were on a date Saturday when she became heavily intoxicated and they returned to his home.

Buzbee believed she was too intoxicated and called an Uber driver to pick her up. She allegedly refused to leave and hid in his home. That's when Buzbee called a second Uber driver.

Per the information read in court, Layman was aggressive toward the second Uber driver, walked back into Buzbee's home and shouted, "I'm not leaving."

That's when she allegedly poured red wine on his paintings and ripped them off the wall, then threw his sculptures on the ground.

The paintings apparently include an Andy Warhol original. According to court documents, the resulting damage cost at least $300,000.

Layman posted a $30,000 bond.

Buzbee is a high-profile attorney who led the defense in former Texas Governor Rick Perry's abuse-of-power case, which was later dismissed.

Buzbee also recently made headlines for parking a World War II tank in his River Oaks neighborhood.

Related Topics:
artpaintingu.s. & worldcrimedatingTexas
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Chapel Hill woman accused of stealing from cancer nonprofit
Boat shop owner's 911 call: 'He's shot in the head. I screwed up'
SC woman slips out of handcuffs, hijacks cruiser, deputies say
'It's scary': Attempted burglary caught on surveillance video
Vance County rallies together to find missing man
Police: NC man jumps counter during transaction to steal cash
Deputies: 4 men who robbed Chapel Hill Circle K at large
Egypt says 10 killed in attack outside Cairo church
Show More
Natural gas line fueled fire that killed at least 12 in the Bronx
NJ liquor thieves steal $800 worth of alcohol
Cooper declares State of Emergency as bitter cold grips state
Outpouring of support for Hope Mills family who lost all in fire
Wake residents flock to pay 2018 property taxes before Friday
More News
Top Video
Raleigh police investigate after body found
Natural gas line fueled fire that killed at least 12 in the Bronx
Outpouring of support for Hope Mills family who lost all in fire
Wake residents flock to pay 2018 property taxes before Friday
More Video