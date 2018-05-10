  • WEATHER ALERT Severe Thunderstorm Warning
    Full Story
DATING

Woman accused of stalking, sending man 65,000 texts after one date

EMBED </>More Videos

Can you imagine getting 65,000 text messages after just one date? An Arizona woman is accused of doing just that. And that's not all. (KGO-TV)

PARADISE VALLEY, Ariz. --
Can you imagine getting 65,000 text messages after just one date? An Arizona woman is accused of doing just that.

Police arrested 31-year old Jacqueline Ades after finding her in a Paradise Valley man's bathtub.

According to investigators, she had met the guy online about a year ago but she won't leave him alone.

Court documents say Ades sent the victim about 500 messages a day, which included disturbing ones like "I want to wear your body parts" and "bathe in your blood."

Officers say they found a butcher knife in her car when she was most recently arrested on charges of threatening, stalking and harassment.

She's now in jail with no bond.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
datingu.s. & worldbizarrecrimearreststalkingArizona
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
DATING
NC man sentenced for 'card cracking' found victims on dating apps
First date dos and don'ts
A Times Square proposal in the snow
How your DNA swab can determine your dating match
More dating
Top Stories
First Alert Mode: Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued
Video of Apex student tearing down Black Lives Matter mural goes viral
Group raises money to bail women, caregivers out of jail before Mother's Day
Gov. Cooper presents budget, says 'it's a shame' teachers have to rally in Raleigh
Army soldier gets ear grown inside arm for transplant
Cary swimmer gets lessons from Olympians
Deer confiscated from Raleigh family
Investigators seek to determine relationship between Durham man and 17-year-old murder suspect
Show More
Police: Woman walks into Burlington home, kidnaps 3-year-old
Lawmakers meet to discuss improvements to school safety
Stretching Your Dollar: ABC11 price compares a dozen roses for Mother's Day
Can Raleigh's 10-year plans handle Amazon HQ2?
Police: Several weapons stolen during Hillsborough gun store break-in
More News