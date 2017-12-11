Woman sexually assaulted at Durham dog park believes she was targeted

EMBED </>More Videos

A Durham woman is speaking out after she said she was sexually assaulted at a dog park, adding that she believes it was a targeted attack. (Credit: Tim Pulliam)

DURAHM (WTVD) --
A Durham woman is speaking out after she said she was sexually assaulted at a dog park, adding that she believes it was a targeted attack.

According to a police report, the 32-year-old was found lying in the grass unconscious near a wooded area along the 5300 block of Penrith Drive Saturday afternoon.

Police said the woman was walking her dog at the time of the attack.

According to the victim, she didn't have a chance to even fight back because she was hit from behind with a wooden object and woke up with her pants down.

She told ABC11 the moment she woke up, she knew she had been sexually assaulted.

The victim said she's "pissed" and said that the suspects are "cowards," adding that she believes she was targeted because she's seen the men in the neighborhood before.



Investigators are looking for two white males in their mid-20s to early 30s. One was wearing a grey coat and the other was wearing a red coat.



Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator J. Sandoval at (919) 560-4440 extension 29461 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
durham county newsdurham policeDurham
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Harnett County teen arrested in shooting death of friend
Holiday scams that will catch you off guard
Pipe bomb strapped to man explodes in NYC subway, injuring 4
These hero police officers took down the NYC bomb suspect
Apex student contracts whooping cough
Pentagon to allow transgender people to enlist in military January 1
Teen found dead in Falls Lake drowned, had drugs in system
Four missing Alabama brothers may be heading to NC
Show More
Batali steps down after sexual misconduct allegations
Police: Durham woman walking dog sexually assaulted
Pregnant woman accused of robbing pizza man with gun
Boy's emotional bullying video gets support across the world
Person County man pleads guilty to killing 81-year old mother-in-law
More News
Top Video
Holiday scams that will catch you off guard
Shopping in-store or online at Walmart? What's cheaper?
Person County man pleads guilty to killing 81-year old mother-in-law
Pipe bomb strapped to man explodes in NYC subway, injuring 4
More Video