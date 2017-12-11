The victim of sexual assault says the suspects are "cowards." She believes she was targeted. She's thankful for commingy support/prayers. pic.twitter.com/2c4Nl6wN6M — Tim Pulliam (@TimABC11) December 11, 2017

.@DurhamPoliceNC back at the scene where a woman was sexually abused while walking her dog. She's out of hospital. https://t.co/U5DGWRdWEX pic.twitter.com/Y9J3i3KBEB — Tim Pulliam (@TimABC11) December 11, 2017

A Durham woman is speaking out after she said she was sexually assaulted at a dog park, adding that she believes it was a targeted attack.According to a police report, the 32-year-old was found lying in the grass unconscious near a wooded area along the 5300 block of Penrith Drive Saturday afternoon.Police said the woman was walking her dog at the time of the attack.According to the victim, she didn't have a chance to even fight back because she was hit from behind with a wooden object and woke up with her pants down.She told ABC11 the moment she woke up, she knew she had been sexually assaulted.The victim said she's "pissed" and said that the suspects are "cowards," adding that she believes she was targeted because she's seen the men in the neighborhood before.Investigators are looking for two white males in their mid-20s to early 30s. One was wearing a grey coat and the other was wearing a red coat.Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator J. Sandoval at (919) 560-4440 extension 29461 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.