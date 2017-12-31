An Oregon woman is behind bars, accused of giving cocaine to her own toddler son.Kalin Swartz is facing two felony charges for the incident that allegedly happened in September.Investigators say Swartz gave her 2-year-old son Beau cocaine when he was visiting her.She's also been accused of abuse in the past. The boy allegedly suffered a serious injury while in her care in July.Beau is now in the custody of Swartz father and will spend a lot of time with his grandparents.Swartz is due back in court Jan. 4.