DALTON, Georgia --A video of a dog tearing up a car is making the rounds on social media and police in Georgia are explaining why they didn't stop it.
It was trying to reach two cats that were hiding underneath Jessica Dilallo's car, but police said the dog was not aggressive toward people, only property.
The video shows the animal ripping the bumper apart.
Dilallo said she wanted officers to shoot or use a stun device on the dog.
Instead, police said they waited about 15 to 30 minutes for another officer to show up with a catch pole to safely capture the dog.
"If we just run the dog off, pepper spray it or tase it, it may turn on us and then we would be forced to kill it because it would be attacking one of us," Dalton police officer Matthew Locke said.
Dilallo said she's been getting death threats since she posted the video on Facebook.
"I'm like the most hated person right now because I said I wanted to shoot the dog, but I still stand by that," she said.
Meanwhile, the dog is back with its owners in a fenced yard.
--------------------
ABC11 has decided to slowly reduce the number of stories on the website that have a comments section. We believe very strongly that our audience should have an opportunity to discuss and debate events in our world, however, we have not been able to moderate the comments as well as we would like. Instead of hosting a platform that could allow a few loud and ugly voices to dominate a conversation, we want to encourage everyone to join us on our social media platforms and speak out there. Facebook: facebook.com/ABC11 Twitter: twitter.com/ABC11_WTVD