Never leave your personal items unattended

For ladies, consider taking a fanny pack that straps around the waist or a shoulder bag and secures around your entire body

Only take enough cash for what you are shopping for

The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office is reminding residents to stay vigilant while shopping this holiday season.It comes after an elderly woman's wallet was stolen at the neighborhood Food Lion in Sunny Acres on Dec. 3.Barbara Tomey was in the check out line when a couple took her wallet as she was searching for coupons in her purse.A surveillance camera caught an image of the suspects, but Tomey said that wasn't the only help that came from above - a woman paid for her groceries."She said, 'It's okay because I know what you're feeling, and I know you're going to be okay' and she disappeared just like an angel," Tomey explained.According to sheriff's deputies, these types of crimes happen often.Weeks ago, a woman's purse was stolen after she left it in a cart while she looked an item on the shelf.The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office is asking residents to shop safe and consider these tips: