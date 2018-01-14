Woman injured in shooting at party in Wayne County

The Wayne County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a woman was shot at a party early Sunday morning.Deputies responded to the shooting call at 1451 Durham Lake Road around 1:15 a.m.According to authorities, Shaqunnia Jones, 34, and Katrina Jones, 27, went to a party at that address. While at the party shots were fired and the two women ran from the building.Deputies said the women got into their 2006 Honda vehicle to leave when the car was struck by a bullet. Shaqunnia was believed to be shot in the shoulder, according to authorities. They said both women saw two individuals with guns running away, but they're not certain those individuals shot at their car.The women drove to the hospital where Shaqunnia was treated for her wound.The Wayne County Sheriff's Office is requesting that anyone with information on this incident contact the Sheriff's Office at 919-731-1480, Det. Scott Peele at 919-731-1484 or Crimestoppers at 919-735-2255.