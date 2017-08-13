Woman killed at VA rally ID'd, vigil canceled

The latest:

Authorities have identified 32-year-old Heather Heyer as the woman who was killed after a car rammed into a group protesting the presence of white supremacists who had gathered for a rally in Charlottesville, VA.The car's driver, 20-year-old James Alex Fields Jr. was charged with second-degree murder and other counts.A candle light vigil that was to be held in honor of Heyer Sunday night was canceled. Organizers said they called it off because of safety concerns and the families wishes, saying that more family members would like to be present.Federal law enforcement authorities have started a civil rights investigation; the FBI is currently collecting facts and evidence.Pending the outcome of their investigation, Fields could also face federal charges.