Woman killed at VA rally ID'd, vigil canceled

EMBED </>More Videos

The Latest on incidents related to violent clashes between white supremacist groups and counter-protesters in Charlottesville, Va., that left three dead.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (WTVD) --
Authorities have identified 32-year-old Heather Heyer as the woman who was killed after a car rammed into a group protesting the presence of white supremacists who had gathered for a rally in Charlottesville, VA.

The latest:


* Vigil canceled for Heather Heyer
* Federal law enforcement starts civil rights investigation
* ABC11's Andrea Blanford is live in Charlottesville

The car's driver, 20-year-old James Alex Fields Jr. was charged with second-degree murder and other counts.

READ MORE: MOM OF VIRGINIA SUSPECT SPEAKS OUT AFTER DEADLY VIOLENCE

A candle light vigil that was to be held in honor of Heyer Sunday night was canceled. Organizers said they called it off because of safety concerns and the families wishes, saying that more family members would like to be present.

ABC11's Andrea Blanford walks the streets of Charlottesville, visiting Heyer's growing memorial.



Federal law enforcement authorities have started a civil rights investigation; the FBI is currently collecting facts and evidence.

Pending the outcome of their investigation, Fields could also face federal charges.

Andrea Blanford will be live from Charlottesville Sunday night.

Report a Typo
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
US military says 2 American soldiers killed in Iraq
Mom of Virginia suspect speaks after deadly violence
4-month-old puppy found burned, with broken jaw
Officials: White nationalist rally linked to 3 deaths
Three Cary churches unite for vigil
Fayetteville holds community vigil standing by Charlottesville
Clayton man drowns while visiting Caswell Beach
Durham vigil calls for peace
Show More
Coach Krzyzewski knee replacement being called a success
Motorcycle crash in Fayetteville leaves 1 badly injured
North Korea still mastering how to deliver a nuke to US
Reactions to Trump's statement on violence in Virginia
Venezuela expected to dominate Pence's Latin American trip
More News
Top Video
Three Cary churches unite for vigil
Durham vigil calls for peace
Officials: White nationalist rally linked to 3 deaths
Raleigh Rescue Mission gives 2K backpacks to those in need
More Video