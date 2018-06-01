Woman killed in Harnett Co. was an NC State student, officials say

CAMERON, N.C. (WTVD) --The woman who officials say was murdered in Harnett County earlier this week was a student at North Carolina State University.
Jennifer L. Cantu, 28, was a senior at N.C. State where she was a biological sciences major, university officials said.
Cantu was found shot to death Tuesday afternoon at 194 Watchmen Lane, the Harnett County Sheriff's Office said.
Deputies arrested and charged 29-year-old Plemon J. Aker with first-degree murder. Aker was involved in a "domestic relationship" with Cantu.
Cantu's body was found after a call from a relative for a "well being" check around 12:10 p.m. Tuesday.
The univeristy released this statement regarding Cantu's death:
"We are saddened to learn of the death of a member of our campus community. The University shares its deepest sympathies with her family and friends. As always, services at our Counseling Center are available for any who need assistance."