Woman shot in car during dispute in Durham

Authorities in Durham are investigating after a woman was shot while inside a car early Wednesday morning.It happened around 1:15 a.m. near NC-55 and East Cornwallis Road.Police tell ABC11 that the incident is being called a "rolling domestic disturbance" after a man reportedly shot the woman and then drove off with the woman's son.The woman was able to seek help at the Circle K in the 3300 block of NC-55. She was then taken to Duke University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.According to authorities, the boy was later dropped off at a relative's house in Greensboro, and is doing OK.Police are still searching for the suspect.The incident remains under investigation at this time.