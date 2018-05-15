Woman visits inmate, gets arrested on drug charges instead

PAMLICO COUNTY, NC --A woman went to visit an inmate in jail but ended up getting arrested herself.
According to deputies, Kimberly Rossi, 53, was visiting an inmate Pamlico County Detention Facility when they realized she was wanted on outstanding warrants.
When deputies approached Rossi and told her she was under arrest, she pulled a pill bottle out of her pocket and handed it to a juvenile who was with her, WCTI reports.
The bottle contained several types of controlled medications.
Rossi was arrested on four counts of trafficking opium, simple possession of methadone, and simple possession of alprazolam.
She was booked under a $250,000 secured bond.