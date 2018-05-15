Woman visits inmate, gets arrested on drug charges instead

Kimberly Rossi (Credit: Pamlico County Detention Facility)

PAMLICO COUNTY, NC --
A woman went to visit an inmate in jail but ended up getting arrested herself.

According to deputies, Kimberly Rossi, 53, was visiting an inmate Pamlico County Detention Facility when they realized she was wanted on outstanding warrants.

When deputies approached Rossi and told her she was under arrest, she pulled a pill bottle out of her pocket and handed it to a juvenile who was with her, WCTI reports.

The bottle contained several types of controlled medications.

Rossi was arrested on four counts of trafficking opium, simple possession of methadone, and simple possession of alprazolam.

She was booked under a $250,000 secured bond.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
drug arrestnorth carolina newsNC
Top Stories
Police: Burlington man assaults girlfriend, flees with their 4-month-old
Man killed, woman critically injured in Fayetteville shooting
Fuquay-Varina police: Man ran over, killed 16-year-old who tried to take cell phone
2 injured in shooting on Bighorn Drive in Fayetteville
Waffle House choking incident on minds of frustrated Warsaw residents
Raleigh businesses may get big boost from teacher rally
Civil rights lawyers: Waffle House workers to blame for Warsaw choking incident
I-Team: How much do teachers in North Carolina get paid?
Show More
Man shot, killed at Mother's Day cookout honoring stillborn daughter
Neighbors: Upgrades to dangerous Johnston County intersection not helping
Kratom: A dangerous opioid or natural panacea?
Hope Mills Police seek armed bank robbery suspect
Sports gambling gets the go-ahead; what happens next?
More News