Woman walks into Fuquay-Varina Sheetz, tells employees she's been shot

EMBED </>More Videos

Authorities are investigating after a woman walked into a Fuquay-Varina gas station and told employees she had been shot.

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) --
Authorities are investigating after a woman walked into a Fuquay-Varina gas station and told employees she had been shot.

The shooting happened Tuesday night in the 7000 block of Johnson Pond Road.

After the shooting, the woman walked into a Sheetz about a mile away, on North Main Street, and informed workers that she was injured.

It's unclear at this time how the woman got to the gas station.

Employees told ABC11 crews on scene that the woman walked in, bleeding from her shoulder.

Wake County deputies have yet to release any details about a possible suspect(s) or the woman's condition.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingwoman shotwoman injuredwake county newsWake County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
New Wake Forest aquatic center opening delayed 'indefinitely'
Lee County deputies investigate after puppy's paw severed
Flag Day is tomorrow! Here's how to display your flag
73-year-old $50K lotto winner found fatally stabbed in neck
US, Canada and Mexico win bid to host 2026 World Cup
Nation's largest protestant group chooses Durham megachurch pastor as president
Bicycle Man operation gearing up early for holiday distribution
Durham police investigating shooting on Wedgedale Avenue
Show More
Missing Raleigh man's car found crashed in SC
NC ranks 6th in heatstroke deaths of children in cars
FBI agent who dropped gun while dancing at bar charged with assault
Raleigh business victim of check fraud scam
Lidl cancels plans to build in Cary
More News