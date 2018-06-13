Authorities are investigating after a woman walked into a Fuquay-Varina gas station and told employees she had been shot.The shooting happened Tuesday night in the 7000 block of Johnson Pond Road.After the shooting, the woman walked into a Sheetz about a mile away, on North Main Street, and informed workers that she was injured.It's unclear at this time how the woman got to the gas station.Employees told ABC11 crews on scene that the woman walked in, bleeding from her shoulder.Wake County deputies have yet to release any details about a possible suspect(s) or the woman's condition.